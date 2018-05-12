With a little help from my friends Nicholise Garner

PEOPLE need to know that they are not alone in life’s adversities. Women in business face multiple challenges and are buoyed by the support that can come from a network of women who understand and have experienced those same challenges.

WOW Women Group founder and CEO, Tracey Sofra works hard to find ways of supporting women in business and the 2018 WOW Women event, which took place on Sunday, May 6 is an example of that.

Tracey said, “This year’s WOW Women event was absolutely brilliant, Tracey Spicer was our guest speaker and she is just such a lovely and inspirational woman. The biggest message I took away from this years event is to remain humble, to give back and to serve mankind in whatever I do.

“The annual WOW Women event acts to bring women together, to learn from each other and to share in their experiences. Women never really put themselves first this event is a great opportunity to do that. Through ongoing support and events like these, my hope is to prepare the next generation of women in business to work together and share their wisdom.”

The 2018 WOW Women event was sponsored by ANZ, Sofra Partners Chartered Accountants, SOFCORP Financial Services, Riverview Dental, Fernwood, TBA Law, Willprint Shepparton, Asthetique Skin Care, Forever in Bloom and Renato’s Florist and supported by The Adviser, Channel 9, Hit 96.9 Goulburn Valley and 95.3 Triple M Goulburn Valley.