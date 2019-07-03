Wonderful effort from Wunghnu

WHEN Wunghnu resident Judy Arnold was diagnosed with breast cancer in March this year, she was shocked to learn that she would need to travel to Melbourne to receive the radiotherapy required to keep her alive.

With no radiotherapy services currently available in the region, Mrs Arnold’s daughter Emma and her friend Trish Milne decided to do everything they can to start raising the funds required for a radiotherapy centre here in Shepparton.

In less than two weeks, the small town of Wunghnu rallied together to raise a whopping $7000 by hosting a music extravaganza and a head shave night in town. What started off as something small has exploded into a huge event, which far exceeded everybody’s expectations.

The money raised will be put into a GV Health trust fund to ensure that radiotherapy treatment will be available in the future.