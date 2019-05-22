Working together to better provide crucial service

THE Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) and Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad (SS&RS) have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), allowing them to continue to provide a crucial service to the Shepparton community.

The new MOU replaces the previous commitment made five years ago.

The agreement will ensure that we can work as one, regarding day-to-day planning and emergency response, particularly when we see large scale emergencies affecting the Shepparton area.

Shepparton is a point of focus for VICSES, as it faces a high flood risk for a regional centre of its size.

Shepparton has a long history of flooding, which includes events in 1870, 1916, 1974, 1993 and, most recently, in 2010, when 13 houses and 31 buildings were flooded and 620 houses were isolated.

VICSES is the control agency for flood, storm, earthquake, landslide and tsunami with over 5,000 volunteers who help manage response to these emergencies and support communities when preparing for them.

SS&RS is a Shepparton based volunteer rescue organisation, which has been providing rescue services to their local community since 1972.

VICSES chief officer, Tim Wiebusch said, “We’ve long recognised the excellent service Shepparton Search and Rescue provides during emergencies and we are keen to strengthen this relationship into the future.”

SS&RS president, Michael D’Elia said, “The SS&RS is very pleased to be able to continue our strong relationship with VICSES, particularly the VICSES Tatura Unit who we work with on a regular basis.”