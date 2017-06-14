Working together to prevent family violence David Lee

A SIGNIFICANT funding boost for community groups and organisations across the state has been unveiled by the Andrews Labor Government to help put a stop to family violence.

Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence, Fiona Richardson announced a further $1.2M for the Community Partnerships for Primary Prevention Program.

A total of $3.85M worth of grants now supports partnerships between businesses, schools, workplaces and community groups to help drive local community action to prevent family violence and other forms of violence against women.

Around 170 grant applications were received from organisations and partnerships from across the state, with 25 selected to receive a grant of up to $150,000 and nine to receive up to $50,000.

This grants program supports the ongoing investment and effort in Victoria to help end family violence and supports the key actions arising from Free from Violence: Victoria’s Prevention Strategy.

The Free From Violence strategy is an integral element of the Labor Government’s broader family violence system reform, fulfilling recommendation 187 of the Royal Commission into Family Violence.

Minister Richardson said, “We know communities working together have the greatest impact on reducing family violence and violence against women – that’s why we’re investing in these partnerships.

“Community organisations, businesses and sporting and social groups all play a crucial role in challenging the attitudes that lead to family violence. These projects will ensure prevention work reaches people at a local level.

“Prevention will only be effective when the whole community is involved in changing attitudes and challenging the behaviours that can lead to family and gender-based violence.”