Works continue on Welsford and Nixon David Lee

WORKS on the $2.6M Welsford Street and Nixon Street intersection re-commenced last week, with the latest stage expected to continue for the next few weeks.

The latest works will be carried out in the area immediately east and west of Welsford Street and are part of the overall redevelopment of the street, which once completed, will see the installation of double lanes heading both north and south along Welsford Street, the installation of traffic signals at the corner of Nixon and Welsford Streets as well as the installation of drainage, excavation and installation of trees and the removal and installation of parking bays.

Greater Shepparton City Council manager projects, Dylan Hesselberg said those with caravans and trailers wanting to access the Visitor Centre opposite the Queens Gardens can still access the caravan parking zone.

“Business operators have been notified of the timing. We apologise for any inconvenience and ask the community to comply with all traffic management signage for their own safety, that of pedestrians, other travellers and road workers.

“When all stages of the Welsford Street works are finished we will have a much improved road that allows traffic travelling north/south to bypass the city centre,” Dylan said.