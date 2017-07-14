Worldskills competition kicks off David Lee

WORLDSKILLS Regional Competitions have landed at GOTAFE for term three, where students from the Shepparton and Wangaratta campuses will compete against each other in their chosen trade.

Held from July to October, the competition kicks off today in Shepparton in the Construction Steel Work category.

Trainer, Stephen Foster said, “Six metal fabrication apprentices will have seven hours to construct an oil wagon. They will be supplied with a kit of metals, working drawings and away they will go.”

Three Judges will inspect the competitor’s work throughout the challenge and each finished product will be judged anonymously against strict criteria.

Last year two GOTAFE students represented the region at the National WorldSkills Competition in Melbourne. Automotive apprentice, Crystal McLaren from Wodonga placed third in the Paint and Panel category while Hairdressing Apprentice Eloise McCormick from Beechworth placed ninth. Their success has sparked interest from trainers and apprentices alike, with six departments involved in this year’s Regional Competition at GOTAFE.

“It was pretty impressive to see all of the skills on display at the National Competition in Melbourne last year so we decided we had to get involved,” Mr Foster said.

“At the regional level, the tasks are based on skills the apprentice should already possess, but in saying that they will be hard pressed to complete the requirements in the time available.

“We have had a great response from apprentices and their employers, and with a bit of luck everyone involved will get something out of it. We will hopefully get to see a student progress on to nationals,” Mr Foster said.

The winners from the regional competitions will be eligible for the selection process to attend the national competition held in Sydney in 2018. Winners from last year’s national competition are competing in the world competition held in Abu Dhabi in October.