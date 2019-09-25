You are never too old to volunteer

The prospect of attending court as a witness, as a victim or even as someone who has to face the consequences of their actions can be intimidating and having someone to offer some form of moral support will no doubt help to alleviate whatever anxiety might be felt.

The Court Network is a group of non-legal volunteers who are trained to assist people through the process and protocols of courts and court procedures on the day.

At their quarterly meeting of volunteers from Wangaratta, Wodonga and Shepparton, all together at Fryers Food Store, the group celebrated the 90th birthday of one of their numbers, Jock Vance. Jock first became a volunteer two years ago and has since become a shining light at the Wangaratta courts, helping people understand the procedures and protocols and holding the hands of nervous users.

The Court Network are in the process of looking for volunteers to provide non-legal information and support to court users in all aspects of criminal and civil matters, including those related to family violence. Volunteers commit to one day a week on a rostered basis and need a non-judgemental approach to the work as well as being good communicators and familiar with computers and internet access.

For more information on becoming a Court Network volunteer, interested people should contact Claire at [email protected]