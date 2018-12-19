Young mum awarded ambassadorship

SOMETIMES in order to assist disadvantaged youth, you need someone who has experienced hardship first-hand to provide the genuine empathetic support needed to enable help and connection.

The Bridge Youth Service in Shepparton have recognised this need, recently announcing the commencement of the ‘Next Generation Leadership – Youth Ambassador Program’ and awarding the first ambassadorship to local young mum, Lauren Beks.

Diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome and Bipolar Disorder, Lauren has continually struggled to find her place in the world. However, through the ongoing support from The Bridge Youth Services, particularly from her mentor, Linda King, Lauren has successfully turned her life around and is now keen to employ her experiences of hardship to help and assist others.

Having utilised the service for almost 10 years, Lauren first began attending The Bridge as a teenager after she fell pregnant with her first child, Layne. Throughout this time, Lauren has returned often to The Bridge, seeking support in times of crisis at various points in her life. When she experienced homelessness, The Bridge was there to offer support. She received antenatal support then later, when Lauren’s second child Luna was born, The Bridge assisted again, attending appointments and helping out however possible.

With Layne and Luna now eight and three years old, respectively, Lauren still returns to The Bridge regularly to assist other young mums through the Young Parents Program and she is excited to utilise her ambassadorship to continue helping well into the future.

The Bridge Youth Service CEO, Melinda Lawley said, “We were seeking a young person who has utilised The Bridge Youth Service and who is committed to the opportunity, keen to learn new skills, eager for a challenge and wants to make a difference in their community, while simultaneously supporting The Bridge.

“We knew straight away that Lauren was the right person for the job. She is very driven, enthusiastic, caring, creative and supportive and we are very excited to continue working with Lauren to get her insight and help into the future.”

Thanks to The Bridge, Lauren’s life is now back on track. Layne is an enthusiastic dancer; currently finishing up grade 2 at St Mary’s Mooroopna and little Luna is excited to be about to commence kindergarten. Lauren now works part-time as a landscape gardener alongside her fiancé, Jayme Mathers.

The Bridge is a valuable local service offering ongoing assistance for young people in the region. For more information, contact The Bridge Youth Service on 5831 2390 or visit www.thebridge.org.au