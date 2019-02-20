Young voyager’s sailing trip dedication to grandfather

1 of 2

FOR local resident, Erin Murray the chance to board the Endeavour to take part in its Young Endeavour program was a special experience. Not only did she learn about the many aspects to navigating and sailing a ship, the trip also brought her closer to her grandfather, Dannie Murray (dec).

After applying for the program months ago, Erin forgot that she had applied until she excitedly received an email saying she was a successful applicant for the program and on January 17 the participants and crew of 31 set sail from Williamstown.

Erin said, “I found out about the Young Endeavour through my dad, who went on a day sail with one of its sister ships in Tasmania while on holidays.

“My grandad on my mum’s side was really passionate about sailing so I was interested in it as a way to feel connected to him. He did a three month sailing adventure as part of his long service leave in 2003, sailing from Sandringham to North Queensland and back, but drowned tragically only two days from home. I was only four at the time, so I don’t really remember him.

“The accident happened in Refuge Cove, one of the places we visited during the voyage, so the trip was very special to me; seeing the dolphins and knowing that they found photos of dolphins on his camera afterwards…little things like that. It felt like we were going together.

“It was amazing. We learned how to set and furl sails, tack and wear, conduct watches, navigate and ‘lay aloft’ or climb the masts in order to cast loose or tie the gaskets for the sails.

“The mast was thirty metres tall, so that was really intimidating for some people. I loved it – the view of the Melbourne skyline on the first night was spectacular. It was scary at night when the ship was rocking like crazy, though – every time it tilted so that I was on the underside of the mast over the water I was hugging it and praying a little.

“Pretty much everyone got seasick. I think there were maybe three people who didn’t vomit at least once, but we laughed about ‘chunder club’ together and passed around the biscuits as a consolation prize. We got to visit Refuge Cove and Eden, and we also had the privilege of being in Sydney on Australia Day so we could enjoy the fireworks from the water, too.

“Most of the voyage led up to Command Day, the 24 hours when the ‘youthies’ take complete control of the ship. We had elections for all the command roles and I was lucky enough to be chosen as a watch leader, so I can say that the ‘development’ side of the program is no joke. I never would have volunteered for a position like that before the voyage, or had the courage to stand up in front of the crew and make a speech about it.

“There were a series of challenges we had to complete along with reaching our sailing checkpoints, like making a hammock that would fit the whole crew, writing an epic poem, and delivering ‘educational briefs,’ which was a personal highlight as I gave the crew a crash course in Irish dancing, with hilarious results.

“I have now signed up as an ambassador too so I’m looking forward to getting involved with the Young Endeavour in the future and maybe even tackling one of the World Voyages one day.

“Overall it surpassed all my expectations, and I’d recommend to anyone who’s 16-23 and looking for an adventure – you may surprise yourself.”