Your blood can save a life

Things have changed at the blood bank but it is all in the name. As of now, it is to be known as Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.

Lifeblood spokesperson, Shae Burns said, “The name Lifeblood reflects the role we play in the Australian community now and into the future, while also celebrating our selfless donors who are the lifeblood of Australia. Our donors will still see the same friendly faces at the Shepparton Donor Centre when they make their generous donation.”

In speaking about the changes, Shae also referenced the other services the agency provides. “We now provide safe, donated breast milk to premature babies when they’re at their most vulnerable, we provide critical organ matching services allowing life-giving transplants to take place, and our research and development is world renowned.”

The number of people who donate blood is comparatively low compared to the overall population. As a blood donor, it doesn’t hurt and it’s worthwhile.

The Shepparton Donor Centre is open 6 days a week and is located at Unit 3, 210-216 Corio Street Shepparton, with entrance via Vaughan St Carpark. To book your donation or learn more about all the ways Lifeblood supports Australian lives, visit www.lifeblood.com.au