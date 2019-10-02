Your future as a mortgage broker starts here

An exciting business opportunity has arrived in Shepparton for a highly motivated broker with a passion for working with people to become the next Aussie franchisee.

Aussie pride themselves on educating new-to-industry brokers and can develop experienced mortgage brokers into industry leading businesses. The successful candidate will receive uncapped upfront and trial commission, new business leads, leading technology, ongoing training, development and support, as well as free two year mentoring for new brokers.

Aussie are looking for a highly motivated individual who will help clients achieve their financial goals, has strong communication skills, and a passion for working with and for the people.

Aussie’s vision is to be the best home loan provider on the planet, and it’s Aussie’s franchisees and mortgage brokers that can make that happen. Are you ready for the challenge? If so, go straight to Aussie.

For further information and to apply, call Seth Leverton on 0433 374 033 or email [email protected]