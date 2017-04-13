Your local Easter service times David Lee

The Salvation Army Corps, 99 Nixon Street, Shepparton

- Friday, April 14, Good Friday Service from 10am

- Saturday, April 15, Easter Sunday Service from 10am

Shepparton Church of Christ, corner of Nixon and Corio Streets, Shepparton

- Friday, April 14, Good Friday Service from 9am

- Saturday, April 15, Easter Sunday Service 10am

Shepparton Uniting Church, 150 Maude Street, Shepparton

- Wednesday, April 12, Holy week devotions from 7pm

- Thursday, April 13, Maundy Thursday Service from 7pm

- Friday, April 14, Good Friday Service from 9:30am

- Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday, 6:15am Dawn Service – Gather between 6am and 6:15am on the west side of Victoria Park Lake for a brief service of celebration as the sun rises across the water in the east. Stay for a breakfast of hot cross buns and damper afterwards. All Age Service at the Shepparton Uniting Church Maude Street from 9:30am

The Parish Church of St. Augustine’s, Maude Street, Shepparton

- Thursday, April 13, Maundy Thursday from 7pm; Foot Washing Eucharist and Vigil at St. Augustine’s Shepparton

- Friday, April 14, Good Friday Service from 8:45am at St. Luke’s, Dookie, 9:30am at St. Augustine’s, Shepparton and 10am for a combined service at St. Paul’s, Rushworth

- Saturday, April 15, Holy Saturday from 10:45pm at St. Augustine’s Shepparton

- Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Service from 8:30am at St. Augustine’s, Shepparton, 8:45am at St. Luke’s, Dookie, 9am at St. Paul’s, Rushworth, 10:30am at St. Augustine’s, Shepparton and 11am at Christ Church, Murchison

Exchange Church Shepparton, Senior Citizens Centre, 132 Welsford Street, Shepparton

- Friday, April 14, Good Friday Service from 10am

- Saturday, April 15, Easter Sunday Service from 10am

Life Church, 4 Treacy Street, Mooroopna

- Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Service from 10am

South Shepparton Community Church, 15a St Andrews Road, Shepparton

- Sunday, April 16, Easter Morning Breakfast and Service from 9:30am, followed by a short service from 10:30am

St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 54 Poplar Avenue, Shepparton

- Thursday, April 13, Maundy Thursday Service with Communion and stripping of the altar from 8pm

- Friday, April 14, Good Friday Service from 11am

- Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Service with Communion from 11am

St Mary’s, McLennan Street, Mooroopna

- Thursday, April 13, Holy Thursday Service from 7:30pm

- Friday, April 14, Good Friday Service from 3pm

- Saturday, April 15, Easter Saturday Vigil from 7:30pm

- Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Service from 10am

St Joseph’s, Echuca Road, Undera

- Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Service from 8:30am

Goulburn Valley Christian Fellowship, 9 Pine Road, Shepparton

- Friday, April 14, Good Friday Service from 10am

- Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday Service from 10:30am, followed by an Easter picnic at Victoria Park Lake near the skate park from 5pm (BYO picnic)