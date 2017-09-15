Your new north end chemist now open David Lee

SHEPPARTON’S north has a new chemist to cover all of the community’s needs, with Chemist Warehouse opening in a brand new, 800m2 premises on the corner of Numurkah and Pine Roads.

Chemist Warehouse proprietors, Hatem and Ehab Mikhail said, “This new store will offer the same great specials as the other two Chemist Warehouses in a location that will service the rapidly growing north Shepparton community.

“It’s close to the hospital and aged care facilities, offers incredible prices and great customer service and is open seven days a week, so it is convenient to all.

“Chemist Warehouse runs a catalogue fortnightly offering great specials and currently our Footy Finals catalogue is on offering half price vitamins and cosmetics and other great deals across the store.”

The new Chemist Warehouse is open on Monday to Friday from 9am-6pm, Saturday from 9am to 5:30pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Drop into the new Chemist Warehouse in north Shepparton at 127 Numurkah Road, Shepparton (entrance via Pine Road) or phone 5821 0296.