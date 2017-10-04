Youth foyer joins the fight for cancer cure Editor

By Abby McCurdy

THE young people occupying the Shepparton Youth Foyer can be described quite simply as generous. This is shown in many ways with them supporting the community in all forms, the most recent being their ongoing participation in the Relay for Life.

Just like last year, a group of youths are helping to raise funds in the fight to beat cancer. Having each been touched by the loss caused by cancer, the team, who have dubbed themselves ‘Foyer for Life,’ will not only be taking part in the Relay for Life but have also organised a special fundraising dinner at Bill and Beats.

Running on October 11, the student run dinner will see 100 come together to provide support for the cause, and will enjoy complementary wine on arrival, live music, by local youths, Slade and Moon and will hear from guest speakers who have been touched by cancer.

Event organiser and team captain, Caitlyn Hay said, “Last year we raised $1,000 but this year we are trying to beat that and hope to raise $5,000.

“The dinner will help to increase our skill set and 50 percent of what is raised on the night will go toward our fundraising goal.

“We are also selling tie dye shirts, homemade soy candles and heat packs.

“Each of us has lost someone to, or been affected by, cancer in some way. My nan lost the fight in her battle with cancer in August this year, and I have also lost other family members to cancer.

“To be able to provide support and funding for a cure for cancer means a lot to all of us.”

Tickets for the event are $80 per person, and there are only 20 spots left. For further information, find ‘Shepparton Youth Foyer Relay For Life Fundraiser’ on Facebook.