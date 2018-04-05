Youth unemployment crisis needs urgent action David Lee

AUSTRALIAN Council of Trade Unions secretary, Sally McManus is calling on the government to act now on the youth unemployment crisis in the Shepparton region.

Sally said, “Opportunities have been stripped from young people as employers opt to hire temporary visa holders, removing the incentive for employers and governments to invest in training local workers.

“The Turnbull Government is shipping in exploitation through the temporary visa scheme and taking away job opportunities for young local workers.

“Right now one in ten workers, or 1.4 million people are on a temporary work visa with work rights.

“The government has turned a blind eye to the youth unemployment crisis in the Shepparton region of Victoria, also including Cobram, Yarrawonga, Echuca, where 16.1 percent of young people are without a job.

“National youth unemployment now sits at 12.2 percent – double the rate of overall unemployment.

“While economic growth is up, inequality is at a 70-year high. Working people, and especially young people, are losing out.

“The Turnbull Government has also cut investment to our schools, universities and TAFE, resulting in young people being unable to get the skills they need to get a good secure job.

“TAFE funding has been cut by 15 percent, apprenticeship numbers have slashed by 34 percent and publicly funded places at universities are frozen – all by the Turnbull Government.

“The experiment of privatising vocational education and training has been a disaster. Too many young people are now priced out of education and left without work.

“Turnbull’s PaTH program is a failed experiment that has offered young people up to for-profit companies as free labour and provided no qualification or meaningful training in return.

“People know that something needs to be done to help young people find a job and end the cycle of unemployment that is plaguing too many towns and communities across Australia. The government needs to address this massive problem.

“The rules need to change so locals are offered jobs and training first – the system should favour permanent migration and temporary visas should only be issued for genuine shortages with strong protections against abuse. All workers – no matter where they come from need better and stronger rights.

“We need to change the rules so that the reality of high unemployment becomes a horror of the past and instead take sensible steps to help young people get skills, get a job, and contribute to society.”