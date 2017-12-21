Zaidees kicks it up a notch David Lee

New organ and tissue donation educator a game changer

OVER the years, the work done by Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation in spreading the message of the importance of organ and tissue donation through the telling of Zaidee Turner’s story has made quite an impact on educating the country and beyond, but the foundation’s next move will be a game changer.

From next year, the foundation will be employing a full time educator that will travel to schools in the Melbourne metropolitan area initially to give a 30 minute presentation to students on the subject of organ and tissue donation using Zaidee’s story as inspiration.

Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation CEO and Zaidee’s dad, Allan Turner said, “12 months ago we started looking at growing awareness and education on organ and tissue donation further and so we decided to look into hiring a teacher to travel around to schools to spread the message and initiate conversations on the topic between parents and their children.

“The program will be aimed initially at primary and secondary students aged between 7 years and 15 years of age.

“We hope to help bring a better understanding of just how important it is for people to be aware that giving the gift of an organ and tissue saves lives.”