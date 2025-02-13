$8.5M funding secured for GV Link Project 

GREATER Shepparton City Council’s GV Link Project is one step closer to realisation thanks to an $8.5M investment by the Australian Government.

The funding, supported by $14.4M already committed to by the Council, will help deliver critical enabling works, including road connections into the freight precinct located at 250 Toolamba Road, Mooroopna. The construction of a new roundabout and upgrades to Simson Road in Mooroopna will enable large High Productivity Freight Vehicles (HPFV) to access the facility.

The development of industrial land at GV Link has been a long-held strategic goal of Council and is highlighted as a key community and economic directive in both the 2021-2025 Council Plan and the Shepparton and Mooroopna 2050 Regional Growth Plan.

“The GV Link Project has been over a decade in the making, and it is the result of persistence in making this ambitious project a reality,” Mayor, Councillor Shane Sali said.

“Bringing this project to fruition is the result of many meetings, partnerships and active lobbying. It will be a game changer for the region, encouraging large-scale commercial investment while boosting jobs in the region over the next two decades.”

INVESTMENT… Greater Shepparton City Council’s GV Link Project is one step closer thanks to an $8.5 million investment by the Australian Administration. Photo: Emma Harrop



Cr Sali said the Australian Government’s investment gives recognition that the Goulburn Valley is a national powerhouse for agriculture and industry, especially food manufacturing.

“The creation of new industrial land will facilitate the expansion and growth of existing businesses, and the large sites will accommodate investment from local, national and international investors,” he said.

“GV Link will create hundreds of construction and ongoing jobs, and millions of dollars in economic benefit for the region through employment and economic output. We thank the Victorian Government for its ongoing support of the Council and GV Link, and the Australian Government for its support of this critically important economic project.”

Cr Sali said investment from big business not only creates local jobs, but it creates opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small businesses as well.

“This project will benefit the whole Goulburn Valley region and beyond,” he said.

The Hon Catherine King, the Federal Member for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, said, “The Goulburn Valley is a powerhouse of agriculture and innovation, and this freight and logistics precinct will capitalise on its location and its connection to national and interstate transport links.

“I’d like to thank Greater Shepparton for their advocacy on this critical project. Our Government is proud to partner with them to improve the productivity and resilience of freight for the broader region.”