Briefly noted

NAIDOC WEEK

July 7 to July 14 is NAIDOC Week, and there are a range of events taking place around the region to celebrate Indigenous cultures and First Nations people and their contributions. Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-Operation is hosting its Family Day for Indigenous people and their families on Thursday. Kaiela Arts has launched their new exhibition, ‘Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud’ during NAIDOC week, on display until August 20. The exhibition brings together a range of new solo and collaborative works created by Aboriginal artists and Elders spanning three generations, with deep connections to Yorta Yorta country.

EXHIBITION CLOSING SOON

Don’t miss your chance to see YEARBOOK! Shepparton Art Museum’s acclaimed exhibition by Ryan McGinley closes this Sunday, July 14. This expansive work featuring hundreds of portraits fills the gallery with vibrant colour and celebrates diversity. Experience this powerful exhibition before it departs!

SHEPPARTON POP STAR TOPS CHARTS!

Australian singer Anthony Lucas, who grew up in Shepparton, is taking the world by storm! His new song Overdrive is topping international charts, following the success of his previous hit Ghosts of You. Both tracks received airplay on major stations like NRJ Sweden’s Top 400 Countdown. Lucas will be back in LA soon to keep recording new music.

BRETT SISTERS REACH NETBALL MILESTONE AT TALLY!

Tallygaroopna netballers Rebecca and Madison Brett celebrate a combined 750 games for the club! Both have quite the playing careers at Tally with Bec starting in 2002 and Mads joining in 2003 following a family history at the club – siblings, parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and more! But they have also supported the club in many ways off the court as well in various roles on the committee, coaching, umpiring, and more.

$250,000 BOOST FOR LOCAL MOSQUE

Shepparton Albanian Moslem Society has been awarded $250,000 to construct an outdoor covered shelter for events and activities outdoors at their Acacia Street Mosque. Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Ingrid Stitt, visited Shepparton to announce the funding. She said, “Shepparton would not be the place it is today without your strong community spirit and all of the work you’ve done over many decades here in the Shepparton region and beyond.” Shepparton Albanian Moslem Society president, Reg Qemal, explained, “The multi-purpose covered shelter will provide a versatile space for various events, fostering community engagement. The project will eliminate the cost of hiring marquees and associated equipment, providing a dedicated space for religious, cultural and community events year-round.” The grant is part of over $9.7M awarded under the latest round of Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund.