Briefly Noted

Vale Santo Varapodio

Ardmona orchardist and community benefactor, Santo Varapodio, died at his home, aged 88. He was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australian, an active Rotarian who helped raise funds for the Westside Performing Arts Centre, the Rodney Park Retirement Village and the Shepparton Multicultural Hostel.

Winter solstice

Last Friday, June 21 was Winter Solstice for Australia. This occurs when the South Pole has its maximum tilt away from the sun. This astronomical event happens on the very same day every year, at the opposite times of year for the two different hemispheres. There is evidence that the winter solstice was deemed an important moment of the annual cycle for some cultures as far back as the Neolithic – New Stone Age.

COLD SNAP… Victorians were again surprised by the cold weather despite it being winter, they may be forgiven as the temperature did drop as low as –3.6 degrees in Shepparton. Photos: Left by Kelly D’Andra, above by Suzanne Barker

Bitter cold

Last week Shepparton reached its coldest temp drop since 2007 leaving locals shivering through a few cold days, with a staggeringly low –3.6 degrees, not far above the coldest ever recorded temp of –5.9 degrees in June 15, 2006.

Numurkah Lights

Numurkah Recreation Reserve has upgraded its lighting system to AFL standards. This will give them greater opportunities to utilise the field in late afternoon and evening games, which they hope will encourage more player and spectator participation.

Tom Collins Drive

Through its One Tree Per Child Program, Greater Shepparton City Council has planted more than 4,000 grasses and groundcovers along the riverbank at Tom Collins Drive in Shepparton, to enhance the area’s biodiversity following the completion of stabilisation works in March this year.

SAM exhibition opportunities

Shepparton Art Museum announces the opening of applications for SAM Selects 2025 and SAM Spotlight 2025, two key annual exhibition opportunities in SAM’s Hugh D.T. Williamson Community Gallery.