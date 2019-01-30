Personalised, the way travel should be

THERE is a new local business on the travel scene – but a name that Goulburn Valley residents will recognise. Long-time travel consultant Lauren Oliver has stepped out on her own, starting her exciting new business as a mobile Personal Travel Manager.

After a decade steering the travel dreams for clients in Mooroopna in a local agency, and two years prior to that in Kyabram, this enthusiastic travel entrepreneur wanted to focus on her passion – curating personalised itineraries tailor-made for her clients.

Opting to work in partnership with TravelManagers, one of Australasia’s largest independent travel companies, meant Lauren could provide a solid back-up and great deals to her clients, undertake up-to-date training and draw on a knowledge base of more than 500 personal travel managers nationally. Her focus is helping clients plan, and take, their dream trips.

“We all lead such busy lives now,” says Lauren, “We need that time out and we don’t often do that unless we are away. We all need a holiday. I’m passionate about planning those itineraries with people; I take the time to learn who my clients are, what they like and what they want. It makes me so happy when clients return excited to share wonderful stories of their trips.”

You can call Lauren Oliver – Your Personal Travel Manager on 0439 342 624 or email her at [email protected]