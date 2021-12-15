Libraries After Dark kicks off tonight

AWARD winning author and playwright, Margaret Hickey will be speaking about her new book tonight at Shepparton Library from 8pm.

Margaret is well-known in the Goulburn Valley, appearing as a regular guest on ABC radio and as a judge in the Furphy Literary Award. Her writing reflects her keen interest in rural life and rural communities, having grown up in country Victoria.

Her new book Cutters End speaks of a town full of secrets and a Detective Sergeant at a cross-road in his career. He is tasked with solving a 30-year cold case, but as he delves into the mystery and he visits the remote community of Cutters End, he discovers more secrets to be revealed.

Cutters End is a gripping crime novel, multi-layered and full of believable characters, and the title has deservedly topped best-selling lists since its publication. Copies of Cutters End will be available for purchase from the library at the event.

Tonight kicks off the return of the Libraries After Dark series, a summer program where Shepparton Library remains open until 10pm every Thursday night.

You don’t want to miss the grand opening of Libraries After Dark or Margaret Hickey’s talk happening at Shepparton Library tonight from 9pm.

Register your interest by calling into the library in person or on 1300 374 765 #1 #1, or by emailing [email protected]