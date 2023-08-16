A safe place for men to share

By Aaron Cordy

AFTER the success of Shepparton’s first Men’s Table, which was set in February 2023, the not-for-profit organisation is giving men in the region another chance to open up in a safe space.

For 12 years The Men’s Table has given men a chance to come together once a month and talk in a supportive environment free of judgment. With over 150 tables around Australia, and an increase in interest in the local region, The Men’s Table is opening a second table in Shepparton. The Entrée – first dinner – will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023, 6.30 – 9pm, at the Peppermill Inn.

THE MEN’S TABLE… Setting another table at the Peppermill Inn Shepparton, Monday, August, 28, 6.30-9pm. Photo supplied

The importance of reaching out to men in regional areas cannot be overestimated. Regional host, Dan Ball said, “Shepparton unfortunately has a higher-than-average suicide rate. So, you may not know, we lose eight men across the county to suicide every single day, but in terms of the national average, Shepp is above the national average. Therefore, we need to have preventative measures, which involves connecting men at stuff like the The Men Tables”.

For those who can’t come to the Entrée on Monday, August 28th, 2023, they do run zoom Entrees every couple of weeks.

The Men’s Table is a free avent, though bookings are a must to any men interested in attending, they can visit their website https://themenstable.org/shepparton28/aug/ or http://themenstable.org.