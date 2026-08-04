A welcome return for a trusted Australian fashion brand

NOW open in the heart of the Shepparton CBD, Givoni Australia is celebrating its return with a grand reopening sale, offering up to 40 per cent off storewide.

The family-owned Australian fashion label has been creating timeless women’s clothing since 1947 and is renowned for its high-quality sleepwear, daywear and knitwear, combining comfort, style and everyday elegance.

Relocating back to Shepparton, Givoni Australia is now perfectly positioned in the heart of the city’s bustling retail precinct, making it even easier for customers to browse its latest collections alongside some of the region’s favourite fashion retailers.

With new-season styles expected to arrive from mid to late August, there’s even more reason to visit in the weeks ahead.

Store Manager Belinda said the new location had already been warmly welcomed by customers.

“It’s a great location in central Shepparton. We’ve had lots of our loyal customers come in, along with plenty of new faces discovering the store,” she said.

Whether you’re looking for comfortable everyday essentials, stylish sleepwear or classic knitwear, now is the perfect time to explore the range while taking advantage of the grand reopening sale.

BACK IN SHEPPARTON… Givoni Australia has returned to the Shepparton CBD, bringing its timeless range of women’s fashion, sleepwear and knitwear back to the city’s shopping precinct. Visit now to take advantage of the grand reopening sale, with up to 40 per cent off storewide. Pictured is Shepparton store manager, Belinda. Photo: Supplied

Givoni Australia is located at 5 Fraser Street, Shepparton. To browse the latest collections, visit www.givoni.NOW open in the heart of the Shepparton CBD, Givoni Australia is celebrating its return with a grand reopening sale, offering up to 40 per cent off storewide.

The family-owned Australian fashion label has been creating timeless women’s clothing since 1947 and is renowned for its high-quality sleepwear, daywear and knitwear, combining comfort, style and everyday elegance.

Relocating back to Shepparton, Givoni Australia is now perfectly positioned in the heart of the city’s bustling retail precinct, making it even easier for customers to browse its latest collections alongside some of the region’s favourite fashion retailers.

With new-season styles expected to arrive from mid to late August, there’s even more reason to visit in the weeks ahead.

Store Manager Belinda said the new location had already been warmly welcomed by customers.

“It’s a great location in central Shepparton. We’ve had lots of our loyal customers come in, along with plenty of new faces discovering the store,” she said.

Whether you’re looking for comfortable everyday essentials, stylish sleepwear or classic knitwear, now is the perfect time to explore the range while taking advantage of the grand reopening sale.

Givoni Australia is located at 5 Fraser Street, Shepparton. To browse the latest collections, visit www.givoni.com.au