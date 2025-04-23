ANZAC Day services

ANZAC Day is Friday, April 25. For services outside of Shepparton, Mooroopna and Tatura, please contact your local RSL branch for information about their services and commemorations.

Dawn Service – Shepparton

5.45am Assemble at the Victoria Hotel, cnr of Wyndham and Fryers Streets.

5.50am Form Up and March departs

6am Dawn Service at Memorial Park

6.30am Conclusion of service, followed by Gunfire Breakfast. Eggs and bacon rolls $2 + complementary tea, coffee and juice until 9am. All proceeds go to the 2025 ANZAC Appeal.

Commemorative Service – Shepparton

10.20am Congregate in Shepparton RSL carpark. Bus available for those unable to march.

10.40am Parade departs RSL for Memorial Park along Welsford St.

11am Service commences

11.30am Conclusion of service.

Please note, due to renorvations Shepparton RSL is unable to hold traditional light lunch in the function room. The Diggers Bistro will be open for regular $15.50 lunch menu and full bistro menu. Bookings are essential: 5820 4100.

Anzac Day Service – Mooroopna

8.30am Congregate in front of water tower

8.45am March to Memorial Park

9am Service commences

9.30am Conclusion of service.

Dawn Service – Tatura

6.15am Dawn Service commences at Mactier Gardens, Tatura.

Service followed by Gunfire Breakfast with free bacon and egg rolls.

Anzac Day Service – Tatura

10.45am March departs from Stuart Mock Place, Tatura, down Hogan Street toward Mactier Gardens.

11am Service at Mactier Gardens, followed by sausage sizzle provided by Tatura Lions and RSL Sub-Branch.