Bega announces closure of Strathmerton operations 

Australian food company Bega Group plans to close its cheese processing and packaging facility in Strathmerton, impacting around 300 employees that work at the site.

In a statement issued today (May 6), the company said the phased closure, expected to be completed by mid-2026, will see Strathmerton’s operations transferred to the company’s Ridge Street site in Bega, New South Wales.

Bega Group CEO, Pete Findlay, said, “As the business maintains its focus on delivering productivity and growth, we continue to look at opportunities to simplify our operational footprint and invest for the future, ensuring we maintain globally competitive infrastructure.”

The company said it is working closely with affected staff members at Strathmerton, and said they will be supporting them through the transition.

The closure will be completed in phases, with the Strathmerton site continuing to operate until the middle of next year, which will enable many of the impacted employees to have ongoing employment during this time.

“We are very aware of the impact of this decision, and we are doing our best to manage this transition with care and respect for our Strathmerton employees and the local community,” said Mr Findlay.

“Where possible, we will offer redeployment to employees to support them through this period.”

The Bega Valley is the home of Bega Group, and the company has a rich heritage in the area. The business said that investing in the Ridge Street site enables it to enhance capability and modernist its cheese processing and packing operations. Approximately 100 jobs are expected to be created, benefiting the Bega Valley region.

The company said it will continue to have a strong presence in Victoria, retaining five manufacturing facilities in the state, including locally in Tatura, as well as Morwell, Chelsea, Koroit and Port Melbourne, employing over 1,700 Victorians.

A Victorian Government spokesperson said that State Government support would be available to the affected employees.

“We appreciate this is a difficult time for Bega workers and their families following the company’s announcement that it will close one of its Victorian facilities in Strathmerton next year.

“We will offer support to impacted workers through the Jobs Victoria Local Employment Transition Service. This service supports people being relocated or during a retrenchment process with advice and information to assist them in finding a new job or planning their next steps.”

The spokesperson said that Bega did not request any financial support or assistance from the Victorian Government regarding the viability of this particular facility in Strathmerton.