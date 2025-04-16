Birrell commits $20M to stadium upgrades 

By Deanne Jeffers

FEDERAL Member for Nicholls Sam Birrell announced today that a Dutton-Littleproud Coalition Government will invest $20M to expand the Shepparton Sports Stadium.

“This is a major commitment that I have been working on for seven months, ever since the Greater Shepparton City Council adopted a revised $32M stadium project,” he said.

“In making this funding commitment, I acknowledge Council’s strong advocacy for expanding and modernising the stadium, which is a top priority for the community and the many thousands of people who use the facility every week.

“The scope of the project has changed significantly from the last election, but my commitment, and the commitment of the Nationals hasn’t.”

The current stadium was built in the 1970s and does not meet the requirements for major basketball tournaments, and is non-compliant for other sports, including netball and badminton.

“The fact is the city has outgrown the current stadium, and it needs a significant upgrade to support the growth in basketball, particularly youth teams,” said Mr Birrell.

“Other indoor sports such as pickleball, badminton, volleyball, table tennis and wheelchair sports also require better facilities.”

The funding commitment will help deliver designs for a $32M extension that wraps around the existing facility, which will house new basketball/netball/multi-use national standard compliant courts. The new show court will have seating for 3,000 people.

FUNDING COMMITMENT… Federal Member for Nicholls announced today that the Coalition will commit $20M to the Shepparton Stadium upgrade if elected to government. Sam Birrell is pictured in the centre, Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor Cr Shane Sali is behind his right shoulder, and Member for Northern Victoria Gaelle Broad is pictured on the far right, with stadium users groups. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

“Greater Shepparton has hosted many national and even international sporting events as part of a clear tourism and economic development strategy,” said Mr Birrell.

“A new Shepparton Sports and Events Centre would build significantly on this successful strategy, bringing more events, more people, and more economic activity to the region.”

Greater Shepparton City Council is seeking $20M for the project from the elected Federal Government, $8M from the State Government, and would contribute the remaining $4M.

Mayor Cr Shane Sali thanked Mr Birrell and commended him for backing the project again. He said, “We all know that our number one priority has been this Sports and Events Centre. Sam has expanded on what the offering will be if Sam and the Coalition are successful.

“We’re talking about four extra courts that will accommodate the growing sports, we’re talking about an events precinct that allows us to accommodate community gatherings.

“We welcome more announcements and welcome them from anyone else that is running and wanting to commit to our facilities here.”

Mr Birrell said all levels of government need to get behind the stadium project.

“The Nationals are infrastructure builders but the Echuca-Moama Bridge, delivering faster and more frequent rail services for Shepparton and the Shepparton Art Museum were all partnerships with other tiers of government,” he said.