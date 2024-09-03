Briefly Noted

VALE JAN DEANE

Former ABC journalist and 3SR breakfast show host Jan Deane has sadly passed away at the age of 70.

Jan was a Shepparton local from a well-known family in Victoria’s Goulburn Valley, and will be remembered as a much-loved and talented radio professional, and journalist. Jan would spend two decades at the national broadcaster, as a valued news presence for ABC News across Shepparton, Bendigo, Ballarat and Melbourne.

Jan also had a passion for theatre starring in many local musical theatre productions, playing Maria in The Sound of Music and Mary in Jesus Christ Superstar.

BMX CONTRACT

Works on the new Shepparton BMX Multi-Use Events Pavilion will soon get underway, with Greater Shepparton City Council awarding the contract for the construction to local company Moretto Building at the August Council Meeting.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to award this contract to local company Moretto Building and we are eager to see works get underway on this major upgrade,” Mayor, Councillor Shane Sali said.

POETRY SLAM

Shepparton Library is holding a poetry Slam Wordshop Sunday, September from 12pm, before hosting an Australian Poetry Slam 2024 heat from 7pm that night. Get inspired with a spoken word workshop led by a professional slam poet, then challenge yourself to take part in all the action for your chance to win a prize worth $20k including publication and international touring.

Bookings via Eventbrite. For more information phone 1300 374 765 or email shepparton@gvlibraries.com.au.

BANANA DAY AT LA TROBE

August 27 was National Banana Lovers Day. To celebrate La Trobe University Shepparton had the big banana, Heidi van Maanenberg was giving out the healthy yellow treats with special messages to uplift everyone’s day.

SHEPPARTON STANDS FOR GAZA

People of the Greater Shepparton community distressed by the ongoing genocide in Palestine, have put forward a petition to Council at the August Council meeting, in hopes that GSCC would use their influence with the Australian Government to stop the violence.

“It’s great to hear that the voices of the people were heard through the petitions signed and that their concerns and opinions were acknowledged by the Council,” said a Shepparton Stands for Gaza spokesperson.

Cr Seema Abdullah has called for a special council meeting to further discuss the issue of Palestine in the Public.

“We urge all Councilors be on the side of humanity and vote for this Genocide to stop. We hope this momentum continues, and that the council’s response is the beginning of a larger conversation and a big step towards a positive change,” said Shepparton Stands for Palestine.

WILD WIND

As the state was lashed with wild winds Sunday night – Monday morning, causing power outages in Kialla, Tatura, Kyabram, Mooroopna, Murchison, Toolamba, Arcadia, Dhurringile and parts of Shepparton. And up-turning trees and scattering limbs causing damage to some properties and slight delays on the roads.

STORMS, FLOORS INSURANCE AND YOU

Join ARC Justice for a FREE online insurance session designed to help our community stay protected and informed. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get expert advice and answers to all your flood-related insurance questions. Tuesday, September 10, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

REGISTER FOR FREE: https://www.trybooking.com/CUNCY.