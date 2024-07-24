Briefly Noted

OSCAR PIASTRI TAKES GOLD

Oscar Piastri, who has strong family ties to Shepparton, is the latest Australian to conquer a Formula 1 Grand Prix, securing a remarkable victory in Hungary! Driving his McLaren to triumph at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix, Piastri becomes just the fifth Australian ever to win a Grand Prix. Congratulations, Oscar!

VIGIL AT QUEENS GARDENS

Concerned locals braved the bitter weather and stood in solidarity as a call to peace in Gaza at the Queen’s Garden on Saturday. People from Greater Shepparton have again joined their voices to those around the world asking for World Leaders to intervene and stop the violence. Overseas conflict can be easy to dismiss from the safety of Australia, but for some in the community, it has a real-life effect on their friends and family.

BRAVE STAND… former Goulburn Valley Grammer student, Sabaina Abdullah, who recently graduated with a double degree in Law and International Relations, was one of the five guest speakers at the peace vigil held at the Queens Garden last Saturday. Photo: Aaron Cordy

20TH FALCON NATIONALS EN ROUTE TO SHEPPARTON

March 13-16, 2025, the 20th Falcon GT Nationals, sponsored by Grand Tourer, will be held in Shepparton at the MOVE Museum. The most recent 2023 event in Bathurst had more then 400 cars, with entrants travelling from all over Australia to be part of the biannual event. For more information, to register a vehicle or purchase tickets, go to: 20thfalcongtnationals2025.com

NATIONAL TREE DAY

Connect with nature and join the community for National Tree Day celebrations on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Everything you need for a fun and rewarding planting experience will be provided, including gloves and tools. Plus, enjoy a delicious free BBQ on site to refuel after your hard work!

As a special treat, Greater Shepparton City Council will also be giving away native plants to take home. Don’t forget to pre-register online to secure your spot.

Where? Yakka Basin Reserve – accessible via Grenache Drive off Southdown Street. Parking is available along Grenache Drive.

GOULBURN VALLY TO RALLY

This Saturday Greater Shepparton residents are invited to march against Gendered Violence. Meeting at Victoria Park Lake at 11am, near the north end, participants will march past the police station and courthouse before continuing back to the lake. There will be guest speakers an open mic. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to wear orange and Purple.

NEW ARRIVAL AT KYABRAM FAUNA PARK

Kyabram Fauna Park has welcomed a new arrival with some striking quoll-ities. A one-year-old, male spotted-tailed quoll has taken up residence along the Park’s main trail, alongside an elderly Spotted-tailed quoll and two Eastern quolls.

Kyabram Fauna Park keeper Jessica Lyne said the young Dasyurid [pronounced: daz-ee-you-rid] is settling in well and is catching the eyes of visitors despite being a primarily nocturnal species.