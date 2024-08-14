Camaraderie, wheels and ice-cream

95th birthday outing at MOVE shared with good company

PROVING that every age can be full of fun, friendship and adventure, Bill Andrews of Waranga Aged Care Hostel had a wheel of a time celebrating his remarkable 95th birthday on Wednesday August 7 at Shepparton’s Museum of Vehicle Evolution (MOVE).

Enjoying the day out, busing from his residence at Waranga Aged Care Hostel, Bill shared his birthday adventure surrounded by friends as well as carers, reminiscing about the vehicles of old while getting a buzz out of watching his friend Jim in the famed truck simulator.

Delighted and surprised to be greeted at MOVE, by his daughter, Melanie, Bill and the group enjoyed an ice-cream Sunday following a pit-stop at MacDonalds before heading home for a well-earned rest.

WITH SO MUCH TO SHARE AND REMINISCE… Celebrating his remarkable 95th birthday at Shepparton’s Museum of Vehicle Evolution (MOVE) on Wednesday, August 7, Bill Andrews (centre front row) was surrounded by family, friends and staff from Waranga Aged Care Hostel. Taking a wonderful trip down memory lane, viewing the vehicles of old, Bill and his friends enjoyed the museum’s famed truck simulator and breathtaking exhibits. Front row from left are Graham, Bill and Geoffrey. Back row from left are nurse Libbi, Brian, Jim, lifestyle coordinator Leah and volunteer, Gaye. Photo: Natasha Fujimoto

Nominated as the group’s first choice for the outing by the five friends in attendance, Waranga Aged Care lifestyle coordinator, Leah said the excursion had not only generated excitement amongst the gentleman but had already sparked conversation about the next outing by mid-morning, with fishing being the unanimous choice.

Pleased by the chatting and interest generated by Bill’s special birthday outing, Leah said, “It has been wonderful to watch the group really benefit from the social outing and to celebrate Bill’s birthday in such a special way. They’ve spent the morning sharing memories stimulated by the museum and entertained by each other’s good company.”