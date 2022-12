WORKS have begun on the vacant land across from the Shepparton Showgrounds. A new 7-11 and a childcare centre are potentially going to be built, with temporary fencing from Dzine Group, a Melbourne-based industrial and commercial construction company with experience and resources spanning all capital cities and major regional areas, having been erected.

