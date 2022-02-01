Celebrating Australia and those who make it great

By
Editor
-
YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR... Georgie Waser has served the community across sports, music, and volunteering. A regular blood donor, talented musician and sportsperson, Georgie has represented Australia in karate and she completed her 50th parkrun earlier this year.

WINNERS of the 2022 Australia Day awards were announced at ceremonies across the Greater Shepparton last Wednesday. Awards were presented in Shepparton, Toolamba, Tatura, Dookie, Murchison and Mooroopna, and the Greater Shepparton Citizen, Young Citizen, Senior Citizen, Sports Award and Community Event of the Year were chosen from these regional winners. The full list of Greater Shepparton award recipients is printed below.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe congratulated all award recipients and acknowledged the contributions they have made to the community.

“We are very lucky to have so many individuals who continue to make meaningful and profound impacts in Greater Shepparton. It was great to acknowledge them in the way of an Australia Day award,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“I would particularly like to acknowledge the significant contribution over many years of Jeanette Ryan, who unfortunately passed away very recently – we pay tribute to her work, and we send our sincere condolences to Jeanette’s family.”

YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR… Georgie Waser has served the community across sports, music, and volunteering. A regular blood donor, talented musician and sportsperson, Georgie has represented Australia in karate and she completed her 50th parkrun earlier this year.
SENIOR CITIZEN OF THE YEAR… Bill Brown has worked on the Victorian Railways, served in the Australian Army, and since returning to Shepparton, has been involved with Mooroopna FNC for over 25 years and volunteered at the visitor centre for more than 30 years. Photos: Greater Shepparton City Council.
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR… Shepparton’s Citizen of the Year, Lloyd Healey, has been involved in many community groups. For over 15 years he has regularly tended to maintenance issues for Congupna’s school, general store, and football and netball club.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR