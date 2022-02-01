Celebrating Australia and those who make it great

WINNERS of the 2022 Australia Day awards were announced at ceremonies across the Greater Shepparton last Wednesday. Awards were presented in Shepparton, Toolamba, Tatura, Dookie, Murchison and Mooroopna, and the Greater Shepparton Citizen, Young Citizen, Senior Citizen, Sports Award and Community Event of the Year were chosen from these regional winners. The full list of Greater Shepparton award recipients is printed below.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe congratulated all award recipients and acknowledged the contributions they have made to the community.

“We are very lucky to have so many individuals who continue to make meaningful and profound impacts in Greater Shepparton. It was great to acknowledge them in the way of an Australia Day award,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“I would particularly like to acknowledge the significant contribution over many years of Jeanette Ryan, who unfortunately passed away very recently – we pay tribute to her work, and we send our sincere condolences to Jeanette’s family.”