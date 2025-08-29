Communities on alert as search for alleged armed offender continues

The manhunt for alleged armed offender Desmond Freeman (Filby) is still ongoing in the broader Porepunkah area, with VicEmergency expanding the warning area where people have been asked to remain vigilant.

The VicEmergency warning for a Dangerous Person now extends to Murchison and Nagambie townships, as well as surrounding communities in the east.

Anyone who sees Desmond should call Triple Zero (000) immediately and not approach him.

Travellers heading to Bright, Falls Creek or Mount Hotham are advised to avoid passing through Porepunkah and instead travel via Running Creek and Mount Beauty.

Police have also extended a no-fly zone established on Wednesday around Porepunkah until Sunday, August 31. The Temporary Restricted Airspace encompasses a four nautical mile radius centred on 6619 Great Alpine Road, Porepunkah, and applies to all aircraft, including drones.

REMAIN VIGILENT… VicEmergency has expanded the area for the Community Information “Remain Vigilant” warning. To stay updated, go to: emergency.vic.gov.au.

Two arrested as part of investigation

Police confirmed two people were taken into custody on Thursday night as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of two police officers and the serious injury of a third during the execution of a search warrant in Porepunkah.

Image of suspected Porepunkah police killer, Desmond (Desi) Freeman

Fugitive Squad detectives, with the assistance of the Special Operations Group, attended a Porepunkah address about 8.40pm on August 28.

A 42-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy were arrested and later released pending further enquiries.

The arrests form part of the ongoing investigation into the deaths of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart, who were killed in the line of duty.

A third officer, a 56-year-old detective leading senior constable, remains in hospital after being shot in the lower body.

The officers were among a group of 10 members attacked while executing a search warrant at a Rayner Track property shortly after 10.30am on Tuesday, August 26.

Extensive searches remain underway for Desmond Filby, also known as Desmond Freeman.

The public in and around Porepunkah is urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or suspicious behaviour to Triple Zero (000).

Detectives from Crime Command, including the Homicide Squad and Fugitive Squad, are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Fallen police officers named

Victoria Police has formally released the names of the two fallen officers.

LSC Neal Thompson

Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson (VP26182)

Neal joined Victoria Police in September 1987 and, after completing his training, spent seven years in general duties at Collingwood Police Station.

For the next decade, Neal worked as a detective at the Major Fraud Squad and the State Crime Squad, before taking up his most recent post at Wangaratta CIU in July 2007.

Neal was an adventurer and enjoyed all things outdoors. He loved getting out in nature, and his friends and colleagues regularly joined him on these trips.

Neal had spent the past six years alongside his partner, Lisa, the love of his life. Since the pair met, Neal had found new purpose and was planning in earnest for his imminent retirement. Together with Lisa, Neal had built a new home and had a long list of tasks planned after he knocked off work for the last time.

LSC Neal Thompson

Senior Constable Vadim De Waart (VP44954)

Vadim began his policing career at the Victoria Police Academy in December 2018. After three years at St Kilda Police Station, he joined PORT as a senior constable in April 2023. At the time of his passing, he was on temporary assignment in Wangaratta.

An eternal optimist and avid traveller, Vadim was fluent in French, Spanish, Flemish and English. He had completed scuba dives across the world and motorcycling trips closer to home with friends and colleagues.

A passionate gin collector, Vadim always picked up a local bottle on his travels. While he loved adventure, he was also proud to have purchased his first home in Melbourne in recent years.

Vadim is survived by his parents Carolina and Alain in Belgium, his younger brother Sacha in Switzerland, and extended family in Melbourne.

Senior Constable Vadim De Waart.

The Shepparton Adviser extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart. We acknowledge their dedicated service and sacrifice, and our thoughts remain with the Victoria Police community during this difficult time.

