Greater Shepparton residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on Council and its services through the second quarter Local Government Community Satisfaction Survey.

Face-to-face surveys are taking place in the region until Saturday, December 13, as part of the Local Government Community Satisfaction Survey, conducted by research resource company Thinkfield. The surveys are a useful way for Council to understand whether it is meeting community expectations for the services it provides.

For more information, phone Council on 5832 9700 or email council@shepparton.vic.gov.au.