Cows are on the mooove these school holidays

THE Moooving Art cows are on the loose and the Greater Shepparton Visitor Centre needs your help rounding them up.

They’ve wandered from their usual sites to explore the region, and you are invited you to join The Great Moooving Art Roundup and find them all.

To ensure you have all the right cows and locations, the Visitor Centre ask you to answer questions found on each cow. Correctly answer at least eight questions and go into the draw to win a Nintendo Switch or other great prizes.

GET MOOOVING… Grahamvale Primary School students pictured with Greater Shepparton City Council mayor, Cr Shane Sali, and prizes that can be won under The Great Moooving Art Roundup. Photo: Supplied

Greater Shepparton City Council mayor, Cr Shane Sali said it was a great chance to explore the region with the family.

“Everyone in the family can enjoy the roundup, it’s like a treasure hunt through the region and the best part is it’s free to enter and you can start at any destination,” Cr Sali said.

“You’ll be able to find the cows near lots of playgrounds and outdoor areas, so as the weather warms up you can take the family on a road trip and explore our small towns, the wonderful sceneries and lots of hidden treasures.”

The Roundup begins this Saturday, September 17 and ends Sunday, October 2.

Collect an entry form from the Visitor Centre located at the SAM building or go online and print one yourself.

This year participants will have the chance to earn BONUS ENTRIES with help from our local businesses. Visit five participating businesses and purchase one of their special Great Moooving Art Roundup offers. Have your entry form stamped and you will receive an extra entry into the prize draw. Visit 10 businesses and receive three extra entries into the draw.

Follow the Visit Shepparton and Moooving Art social media channels and keep an eye out for BONUS ENTRY chances.

Don’t miss out find more information on Visit Shepparton website, https://bit.ly/TheGreatMooovingArtRoundup2022