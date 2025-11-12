Discover your local airport 

AVIATION enthusiasts and curious locals alike are invited to the Shepparton Airport Open Day this Sunday, November 16, from 10am to 1pm, hosted by the Goulburn Valley Aero Club.

This annual event is a chance to get up close with a range of aircraft, meet local pilots, and learn how the airport plays a vital role in supporting emergency services, flight training, and local industry.

Entry is by gold coin donation, with all proceeds going to charity. Visitors can also experience the thrill of the skies with a joy flight for just $75 or take the pilot’s seat in a Trial Instructional Flight (TIF) for $150.

At 1pm, a pilot forum will bring together club presidents, instructors, and aviation representatives from across Victoria to discuss key topics such as membership attraction and retention, insurance challenges, council engagement, and future opportunities for regional aviation clubs.

Special guests Cirrus Aircraft will also present an exclusive session on innovation, safety, and the future of general aviation.

Everyone is welcome! Bring the family and enjoy a great community day celebrating aviation in the Goulburn Valley.