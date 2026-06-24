Embrace the season at home

FROST in the air, warmth indoors. Winter is a season to slow down, cook hearty meals and come together at home, embracing the comfort of hearth and family.

A year on, we reconnect with Kay and Steve from Whroo, whose journey towards a self-sustainable lifestyle on their Rushworth property captured readers in last winter’s edition. In this issue, we follow their progress and speak with leading local real estate agents about opportunities across the region’s exciting subdivisions.

From renovation inspiration, renowned and trusted local home builders, and energy-saving solutions, to furniture, flooring and window furnishings, this edition brings together trusted local advice to help you create a home that’s warm, efficient and ready for the season ahead.

So, put on the kettle and make a cuppa as you settle back and enjoy this year’s winter edition of The Adviser’s House & Land magazine — a publication that celebrates the importance of home and the local businesses dedicated to helping you realise the dream of your own.