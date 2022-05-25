Emerald Bank Market cancelled

THE tough decision to cancel the Emerald Bank Market was made this month due to the lack of foot traffic and the inability to attract fresh food vendors, who are the lifeblood of the market.

The outdoor area where the market was held at MOVE is also becoming increasingly more popular for visiting car clubs to the museum, and MOVE also had to consider these events taking precedence.

Although the market for now has been cancelled, conversations have been held about establishing a revitalised market in the future, at a new location.