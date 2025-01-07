Exciting enhancements coming to Shepparton Sports City

SHEPPARTON’S sporting landscape is set for a major transformation with upgrades to the VISY Community Stadium, Shepparton Sports Stadium, and Shepparton Sports City, which commenced in December.

These enhancements will bring improved amenities, such as a new roof on both the Shepparton Sports Stadium and VISY stadium, as well as improvements to the shot clock, scoreboard and bench, backboard upgrades, mezzanine upgrades and safety upgrades for kitchen and courts.

A modular multi-use change room facility will be added next to VISY Community Stadium, along with new pedestrian crossings and shared path linkages to boost accessibility throughout Shepparton Sports City. An additional 2,385 meters of shared paths will connect Gemmill’s Swamp to KidsTown and link to the Goulburn River, enhancing access to key tourism and event precincts.

These upgrades have been funded by the State Government’s Council Support Package, supporting local councils to undertake projects that will create the types of legacy outcomes that may have been generated by hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria.

SLAM DUNK… Renovations to the VISY Community Stadium, Shepparton Sports Stadium and Shepparton Sports City have commenced, to increase the accessibility and inclusion of the facilities for user groups. The works are funded through the Victorian Government’s Council Support Package, with Council successful in receiving $3M for these sports facility enhancements, along with an expansion to the Yahna Gurtji shared path. Photo: The Adviser

Mayor Councillor Shane Sali expressed gratitude for the $3M in funding from the Council Support Package, highlighting its importance in improving community facilities. “These upgrades will elevate our capacity to host elite sporting events and community competitions, reinforcing our status as the sporting capital of regional Victoria,” said Sali.

“The upgrades will also enable basketball and badminton competitions to be held at the VISY Community Stadium and improve walkability and accessibility to our major event spaces within the Sports City Precinct.

“We are continuing to work towards major upgrades at Shepparton Sports Stadium, however these smaller enhancements will help improve the current facilities for user groups.”

Work will primarily occur between January and May 2025, with minimal disruptions expected. Renovations at VISY Stadium will take place from December until April, while improvements at Shepparton Sports City are set to begin this month and are also expected to wrap up by April 2025.