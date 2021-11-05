Fatal truck rollover on Hume Fwy

A Victorian truck driver has died after their vehicle rolled over and caught fire on the Hume Freeway near Seymour this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to reports that a truck was on fire on the Freeway in Northwood, around 6.40am on Friday 5th November.

Sadly, the driver, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene. They were the sole occupant. The circumstances of the accident are still being investigated by police.

The Adviser has received video footage of the truck upside down and ablaze on the Hume Freeway this morning.

The Hume Freeway remains closed Northbound near Seymour and traffic is being detoured at Seymour-Tooborac Road, through Seymour township and returning to the Hume Freeway via the Goulburn Valley Highway.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time taking the detour, especially into this afternoon’s peak. Southbound lanes of the Hume Freeway remain open.