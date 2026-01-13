Fishing tournament for Shepparton

Hooked on Shepparton is a new family-friendly summer event coming to Victoria Park Lake on Friday, January 23, from 4pm to 9pm.

Greater Shepparton City Council invites community members to register and join this all-ages competition, featuring prizes for Tagged Fish, Biggest Catch, Young Angler, Mystery Weight, and Lucky Spot.

Alongside the competition, there will be food trucks, family friendly activities, trade stalls, live entertainment, giveaways and more.

“Events like Hooked On Shepparton are great for the community, encouraging people to participate in outdoor activities and utilise wonderful open spaces such as the lake, which is key for a healthy population,” said Councillor Fern Summer.

HOOKED ON SHEPPARTON… Pictured from left: Cr Anthony Brophy, Senior Manager Hatcheries – Victorian Fisheries Authority; Brian Mottram, fishing enthusiasts Nate and Ayden Brown, Mayor; Cr Shane Sali, Murray Cod (Cr Steven Threlfall) and Cr Rod Schubert. Photo: Supplied

Hooked On Shepparton is a free family event for everyone to enjoy. Remember to bring your own fishing rods, bait, chairs, hat, suncreens, and mosquito spray.

A recreational fishing license is required; however, exemptions apply for those under 18, over 70 years of age, and eligible card holders.

For more information, please visit the website shepp.city/hos or contact the Major Events Team events@shepparton.vic.gov.au

This event is proudly presented by Greater Shepparton City Council with funding provided by the Victorian Fisheries Authority.