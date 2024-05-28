Five years of stellar coffee

WITH a desire to offer the best coffee available, the best quality milk alternatives, along with handcrafted sweet treats made from local produce, Matt Kington opened Stellar Coffee five years ago.

Stellar Coffee is now one of Shepparton’s most popular cafes with its distinct style displayed through the art on the wall, and the fresh vibrant atmosphere provided by the staff. And coffee that doesn’t disappoint any connoisseur who has delighted in their warm brew.

“We are very happy with the support over the last five years. We have a great team and great local suppliers. That’s why we are here now, thanks to the people of Shepparton. We don’t do everything, what we do we do really well,” said Matt.

AWARD-WINNING STAFF… The reason Stellar Coffee is one of Shepparton’s most popular cafes could be because of its great-tasting coffee, the scrumptious food made from local produce, or the vibrant atmosphere provided by the art displayed on their walls by local artists. It may be a combination of the three, but without the incredibly friendly staff, Stellar Coffee wouldn’t be the success it is as it celebrates its fifth birthday. From left, Madeline Foley, Georgia Cox, Melissa Briggs, owner Matt Kington, Caitlyn Wilkins and Courtney Carroll. Photo: Aaron Cordy

That support has defiantly gone both ways, with Stellar sponsoring sporting clubs, and community groups and supporting local artist by allowing them to display their work on the walls of the cafe. With some of the friendliest staff in customer service, it is no wonder the Stellar team have been winning awards for their excellent service.

If you haven’t discovered this gem yet, you can locate Stellar Coffee near Australia Post at 278a Wyndham Street, Shepparton.