There is a plethora of wonderful upcoming free events at SAM to check out.

Saturday, August 30, from 1.30 to 2.30pm – SAM Talks: Fixing the Unfixable with Nick Baylart and Robyn Ho. Registrations essential.

Saturday, August 30, from 2.30pm – SAM Talk: Introduction to the SAM Collection in Dari hosted by Sakeena (pictured).

Thursday, September 4, from 6pm to 7.15pm – SAM Deep Dives: The Many Shades of Blue with Professor Lisa Slade. Registrations essential.

Monday, September 8, from 5.30 to 6.30 – Artist Information Session: Exhibiting in SAM Selects 2026 + SAM Spotlight 2026.

Thursday, September 18, 6pm to 7.15pm – SAM Talks: “Unpacking My Collection” – Vinyl, music, and our desire to collect with Jon Dale.