Furphy literary award entries open

THE Goulburn Valley is filled to the brim with creative talent, and a chance to showcase the region’s best writers is available thanks to the annual The Furphy Literary Award. Entries are closing shortly, so dig out those unfinished drafts and turn them into story-telling gems.

The Furphy Literary Award will invite entries of previously unpublished short stories of up to 5000 words for a first prize of $15,000, second prize of $3,000 and third prize of $2,000 in the open category.

A junior and youth category with a prize pool of $1,800 will seek entries for short stories and poetry.

In addition to the monetary prizes, it is intended that selected works in the open category will be included in an anthology to be published annually and that the winner of the open category will also be invited to participate in a residency program in Shepparton.

Entries close on April 30. For more information on the awards, please visit https://www.furphystory.com.au/furphy-literary-award/.