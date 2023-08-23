GOTAFE and La Trobe partner for Open Day 2023

GOTAFE and La Trobe University will again partner to host Shepparton Open Day 2023.

The event will be held at GOTAFE’s Shepparton (Fryers Street) Campus from 10am – 2pm this Saturday, August 26. Prospective students are invited to learn about campus life and study options at GOTAFE and La Trobe University.

La Trobe Shepparton Head of Campus Elizabeth Capp said the partnership highlights the pathways to higher education with TAFE.

“We are excited to welcome everyone who is interested in further study and career pathways and delighted to be partnering with GOTAFE to deliver a combined Open Day this year,” she said.

“Open Days are a great opportunity for people considering further study to explore subject areas, career paths, talk to career advisors and make decisions about their future.”

Elif Coskun completed her Diploma of Nursing (HLT54121) at GOTAFE before progressing to a Bachelor of Nursing at La Trobe University in Shepparton.

Elif describes the nursing industry as “very rewarding” and enjoys knowing she is making a difference within the community.

“I enjoyed how approachable the educators were and the support they provided,” she said.

“The teachers at GOTAFE always bought their own experience into the lectures which made it very interesting and understandable.

“The practical workshops were always informative and allowed us to be quite hands-on with our skills.

Elif said exposure to clinical placements allowed for an enjoyable transition into life at La Trobe University.

“The clinical labs at La Trobe are close to real hospitals, which made practical workshops more realistic,” she said.

Elif has since started as a Registered Nurse at Goulburn Valley Health where she cares for unwell and premature babies, and occasionally in the emergency department.

GOTAFE will also be holding Open Month, with free information sessions and department tours to be available throughout September.

This new initiative will increase community access to course information, campus life and study pathways.

“We are doing Open Days a little bit differently this year,” GOTAFE Executive Director Growth and Engagement Hannah Turnbull said.

“Whatever your background or your career ambitions, we can provide you options to help you gain the skills and experience you need for your career,” Hannah Turnbull said.

“Registering for Open Days via our website is the key to staying up to date with all of the activities we have planned throughout August and September.”

Find out more about or register for GOTAFE and La Trobe’s joint Open Day by visiting www.gotafe.vic.edu.au/open-days-2023