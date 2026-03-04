CMV Truck and Bus, the City of Greater Shepparton and MOVE are calling everyone to join the 2026 Goulburn Valley Relief Rally – Supporting Bush Fire Affected Communities.

This special drive through the heart of the Goulburn Valley brings automotive enthusiasts together to raise vital funds to support communities impacted by the recent bushfires.

Begin at Foott in Shepparton, stopping in Violet Town for morning tea and Avenel for lunch, before returning to MOVE.

Full event details at www.moveshepparton.com.au. Register at https://events.humanitix.com/goulburn-valley-relief-rally.