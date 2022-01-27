Grants for the art’s

INDEPENDENT Member for Shepparton District Suzanna Sheed has welcomed the Victorian Government’s funding announcement for two prominent arts organisations, totalling more than $1.4M.

Kaiela Arts received a Creative Enterprise Grant of $1M as well as a $44,000 COVID-19 recovery payment, while the Shepparton Arts Festival was granted $400,000.

Kaiela Arts will receive $250,000 per year for the next four years, and Shepparton Festival’s allocation of funds was boosted from $75,000 annually to $100,000 for the next four years.

“To have the assurance of funding for several years in advance is welcomed and particularly in the environment that has been extremely challenging over the course of the last two years. We have some of the most spectacular arts initiatives right on our doorstep and every year they are gaining more popularity with our residents and visitors,” said Independent Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed.