Greater Shepparton Business Forum

Council is inviting local businesses to register their interest now for the 2026 Greater Shepparton Business Festival.

Running from Monday, August 3 to Friday, August 21, the festival is a practical and energising program of workshops, events, one special keynote event and networking opportunities designed to help local businesses learn, connect and grow.

The full program will be released at the launch event on Monday, 13 July 2026. To register your interest and be among the first to receive the program directly to your inbox, subscribe to the Greater Shepparton Business Festival email list via www.shepp.city/sub-gsbf.