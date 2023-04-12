Homeless numbers continue to rise in Shepparton and Moira

THE data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) from the 2021 Census indicates an increase in homelessness numbers in the Greater Shepparton and Moira local government areas.

The figures show that between 2016 and 2021, Greater Shepparton homeless numbers increased by 63 people or 18 percent, and Moira Shire homeless numbers increased by 10 people or 15percent.

The Liberal Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell, has criticised the Andrews Labor Government for failing to address the issue of homelessness in the region, particularly in light of the recent floods that would have further increased the numbers.

HOMELESS ON THE RISE…Liberal Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell has criticised the Andrews Labor Government for failing to address the issue of homelessness in the region. Photo: The Adviser

Lovell has also accused the government of hiding the true extent of the housing crisis by failing to release quarterly Social Housing Waiting Lists since June 2022.

The waiting list for Greater Shepparton and Moira Shire alone shows that 1946 applicants have priority status, and they are waiting an average of 14 months to be housed.

“Applicants with priority status are the most vulnerable who are homeless, at risk of recurring homelessness, escaping family violence, living with disability or have a special housing need,” Ms Lovell said.

The data released by the ABS also shows that across Victoria on census night, 3 percent of homeless people were sleeping rough, 8 percent were staying temporarily with others, 5 percent were in other temporary accommodation, 30 percent were in severely overcrowded accommodation, 28 percent were in boarding houses, and 26 percent were in supported accommodation for the homeless.