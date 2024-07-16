It’s in the post!

IMAGINE having a career that you love so much that you’d spend half a century doing it. Celebrating a remarkable 50 years at Australia Post on June 10 this year, Glenn Turner has had what can only be described as a thoroughly fulfilling and much enjoyed career, a sentiment that is evident from the moment he first begins to recount it.

Beginning at Australia Post as a bright-eyed and bushy tailed school leaver in 1974, Glenn began his career as a telegram boy. Spending a stint as a postman, the diligent young worker then headed to Seymour for five years to sort mail before later jumping on a bike to do the postie rounds.

Despite the varied experiences however, it was Glenn’s time spent as a relief Postal Service Officer (PSO) that really ignites his enthusiasm, “…this was one of my biggest joys because I got to travel to Mooroopna, Tatura, Nathalia and Cobram and it gave me the chance to meet and work with so many amazing people,” Glenn said.

Glenn is without doubt a people person, an attribute that is also reflected in his volunteer work at the South Shepparton Community Centre. Assisting his colleagues to provide a tailored approach to customers, Glenn eventually settled into a permanent PSO position and has been delighting customers in the Wyndham Street office ever since.

A RARE AND REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT… On June 10 this year, the exceptional and dedicated Glenn Turner (pictured) celebrated his 50th work anniversary at Australia Post. A well-known face to many, Glenn has done it all, from beginning as a telegram boy to delivering and sorting mail and eventually becoming a Postal Service Officer. Too much of a ‘people person’ to retire just yet, Glenn is looking forward to spending time with his wife, Judy, when the couple retire in the not-too-distant future. Photo: Natasha Fujimoto

A much beloved and recognisable face, Glenn is also known to be something of an entertainer, as Senior Postal Service Officer, Anthea Whitfield said, “Glenn is great, we all love working with him. He keeps us entertained, telling funny stories, humming little songs and sharing local anecdotes.”

Celebrating his incredible 50-year milestone with past and current colleagues and friends at the Aussie in June, Glenn was moved to reminisce about a rich and vibrant career.

In a more official commemorative event, Glenn was also pleased to receive a special plaque to mark his achievement as well as a congratulatory phone call from the CEO of Australia Post.

Far too busy to retire, Glenn does, however, look forward to spending more time with his wife Judy, in the future.

“I’m looking forward to jumping in a van with Judy when we’ve retired,” Glenn said, “…and I’m just looking forward to going off somewhere together.”