It’s not too late to save Greens Lake

GREENS LAKE in Corop, located downstream of the Waranga Basin, is rapidly drying out, with visitors reporting the lake has significantly receded each time they visit.

The water level at the recreational lake has been progressively drying up since it was decommissioned as a water storage facility in 2019.

In 2019, a deal between Goulburn Murray Water (GMW) and the Commonwealth has seen 8,300 precious megalitres of water traded away to the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder. Without a remaining physical connection to the system, Greens Lake is expected to be dry most years.

In February 2020, GMW unveiled a $200,000 new shower and toilet facility at the lake which will go largely unused if the lake continuities on its path to becoming a ‘dustbowl’.

Regular visitor to the site in recent years, Sammy Stanford, has witnessed first-hand how the lake has become more and more dry with every visit.

“We been visiting the lake as a family for years. It’s disgusting and a disgrace that they are allowing this beautiful place to dry up!

“We enjoy visiting all year round. It’s been a great place for recreational activities like boating, camping, fishing and water sports. Even in winter, we rug up, and the kid’s fish.

“It’s a safe place for families to visit as small children can play along the water’s edge and it’s a free camping site, which is rare these days,” said Sammy.

Instead of filling up the body of water, the ‘solution’ is to relocate fish that live in the lake. However, that doesn’t account for the birdlife that also call the lake home.

“What about all the flora and fauna that thrive there from the environmental wetland?” said Sammy.

“Money was spent to add amenities, BBQs, and bollards at the water’s edge, so what was the point of that if they’re going to let the place dry up?

“Something needs to be done now. Greens Lake should be enjoyed by future generations to come,” said Sammy.

Sammy believes there are alternative solutions such as campers paying a small fee which can go towards funding to fill the lake up again.

“This solution even creates jobs, there’s just logical reason to allow the water to dry up. Local businesses such as the Corop General Store rely on the tourism Greens Lake brings to the area, what will come of them if the lake becomes obsolete?” asked Sammy.

There is currently a petition started by Sammy to save the lake, please visit the ‘Save Greens Lake Recreation Reserve’ Facebook group and follow the prompts to sign.